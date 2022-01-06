GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a local resident who has been missing since last weekend.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Thursday that Brent Crandall, 32, was last seen Sunday on Washington Street in the city. He is considered a “vulnerable adult.”
Crandall is described as approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, although he could be bald.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and sweatpants of unknown color. Valenti said Crandall could be in the Corning area.
Anyone with information on Crandall or his whereabouts is urged to call the Geneva PD at (315) 828-6771, 911, Det. Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784, or email smv@geneva.ny.us.