CLIFTON SPRINGS — State police are asking for the public's help to find a Newark man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Troopers said Roy "RJ" Vandemortel, 30, was last seen at the Tops plaza in Clifton Springs on Sept. 30. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue Puma hoodie, black jeans and gray sneakers.
Vandemortel is described as a white male about six feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call state police Troop E headquarters in Farmington at (585) 398-4100.