SENECA FALLS — It was about 10 years ago that police, both locally and across the state and country, were dealing with an increase in crime largely attributed to a synthetic drug using “bath salts.”
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra believes a different version of that drug is appearing on the scene, and possibly leading to aggressive behavior by those using it.
“There is some new kind of crystal meth or ‘Molly’ meth out there. We have seen it somewhat recently,” Peenstra said. “It makes some people crazy.”
In his monthly “snapshot” for February, Peenstra said the Seneca Falls PD had seven subject resistance reports during the month, resulting in one injury to a civilian and one to an officer. While Peenstra didn’t blame those incidents on the new drug, he didn’t rule it out.
“It depends on the nature of the call,” he said. “I was telling the Town Board recently that we may not have a subject resistance report for months, then may have one every three days.”
Peenstra said the board approved his department’s police reform plan at its March 2 meeting. It now goes to the state for approval.
Peenstra is reporting the following SFPD statistics for February:
• Town police documented 1,599 duty-related “events” including 567 calls for service, 849 property checks on business and residential properties, and 164 traffic stops.
• Officers issued 90 tickets following traffic stops including 19 misdemeanors and 71 infractions. Five people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• Officers responded to 37 motor-vehicle accidents in the town. Two resulted in injury and 35 property damage.
• Officers arrested 41 people, resulting in 70 criminal charges. Those charges included nine felonies, 30 misdemeanors and 31 violations.
• Peenstra said officers used the department iPad for remote mental health calls five times. None of those calls resulted in someone being taken to the Clifton Springs Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.
• SFPD officers completed 56 hours of online training during the month.
• Peenstra said in comparing February 2021 to February 2020, calls for service were down (593/567), criminal charges were up (36/70), traffic tickets were down (101/90), traffic accidents were down (46/37), domestic disturbances were up (14/26), mental health incidents were up (10/19), and DWI arrests were the down (6/5).