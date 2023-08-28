SODUS — As of Sunday, State police were still seeking information about a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Saturday morning in a rural part of the Town of Sodus.
Troopers from the Wolcott baracks said the crash happened on Lake Road near the intersection of Maple Avenue when a person who was walking along the road was hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was killed, but trooper did not identify the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.