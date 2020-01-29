MANCHESTER — As part of their “Cold Case Tuesday” series, state police are asking for the public’s help in the case of Manchester man reported missing nearly 40 years ago.
Frank Fox was reported missing Jan. 7, 1983, after walking home from a New Year’s Eve party several days earlier. The 22-year-old left the party on Martin Road at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 1, apparently to walk to his home on County Road 7 — about a mile away from the party location. Police said Fox was offered rides home, but declined all of them.
Fox tried to walk home by cutting through fields instead of walking along the road. After Fox was reported missing, troopers searched the land and a few small bodies of water with state police divers, but did not find him.
Police said Fox, who lived alone, has not been seen since the party, and all leads to date have been exhausted. At the time of his disappearance, Fox was described as a white male about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the state police headquarters in Farmington at (585) 398-4100.