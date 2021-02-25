GENEVA — While stopping short of naming a suspect, city police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest related to Tuesday’s high-speed chase.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti supplied two photos of the person Wednesday. They appear to show a man on a sidewalk carrying what appears to be a coat in one hand and an unknown object in the other.
Valenti said the photos were taken from surveillance cameras near where the car was abandoned Tuesday, in the parking lot of the Microtel/Holiday Inn Express on Hamilton Street in the town of Geneva. The vehicle was empty when GPD officers and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies arrived.
The incident started about 8:20 a.m. in downtown Waterloo, where a village police officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Auburn. The officer tried to stop the vehicle on Routes 5&20, but the suspect sped off.
The officer chased the driver into the city of Geneva, where a Geneva police officer picked up the chase, along with state police and a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy. Valenti said the GPD officer tried to keep the suspect’s car in sight as the chase progressed to Hamilton Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph.
While Valenti said he could not confirm the driver was traveling in excess of 100 mph, as a 911 dispatcher was reporting, he said the suspect was traveling at dangerous speeds and weaving in and out of traffic. A short time later, the GPD officer noticed the vehicle near the hotels.
According to Valenti, witnesses told police the driver, who was alone, fled toward Washington Street. Police found footprints in the snow, but Valenti said authorities lost the suspect’s trail on the Washington Street pavement.
Numerous police officers from several agencies were in the Washington Street area after the car was abandoned, including several K-9 units from the state police and Ontario County sheriff’s office. A sheriff’s office drone was used too.
Valenti said later Tuesday police didn’t believe the suspect was still in the city, but he declined to elaborate. He said Wednesday city police are working on the investigation with other agencies.
“I can’t speak to what other agencies are doing ... but this person is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions,” he said. “We are not going to release any names until we are confident we can make an arrest.”
Anyone with information on the person of interest is urged to contact the Geneva PD at (315) 828-6771 or call 911. They can also email tips@geneva.ny.us.