CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Wednesday that his office is seeking help from the public as part of the investigation into the recent homicide in the town of Canandaigua.
Specifically, Henderson said his office is looking for information on a blue 2005 BMW at about 10 p.m. Thursday near Route 31F. The disabled, abandoned vehicle was in a ditch on the west side of Monroe Wayne County Line Road, just north of the intersection with 31F.
Henderson said the vehicle belongs to William Fricke, who is accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend earlier that night on County Road 16 (West Lake Road).
Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows several vehicles stop near Fricke's vehicle, then drive away on Route 31F.
Henderson is also is asking that any businesses or homes on County Road 8 in Ontario County that may have cameras facing the road contact his office as well. People should contact sheriff's office Investigator John Kesel at (585) 270-6765.