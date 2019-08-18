PHELPS — As part of the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting death on Route 96, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said police are looking for help in finding the victim’s vehicle.
Henderson said the car belonging to Jean Carlos-Rentas is a gray, four-door 2007 Acura TSX. The license plate number is JGF4990 and the plate is blue and gold.
The vehicle identification number is JH4CL9637C006008.
While Henderson could not say if the vehicle was in Phelps when Carlos-Rentas was shot, he did say it has not been found as of Saturday. Police have been talking to the victim’s family.
“It could be part of the case,” Henderson said. “It might be evidence.”
Anyone who knows the location of the vehicle or has information is urged to call the sheriff’s office direct tip hotline at (585) 296-4152.
The body of Carlos-Rentas, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio, was found about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 96 near Hayes Road. He was identified through fingerprints after his body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
“We continue to ask for any information from the public that could be helpful,” Henderson said. “We are looking into leads that we have received.”
Carlos-Rentas died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. His body was seen by a passing driver who called 911; deputies were at the scene within minutes but saw no suspects.
There was no identification with the body.
Henderson is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m., and seen something, to call the sheriff’s office at (585) 396-4638 or go to ontariosheriff.org and use the non-emergency tip sheet.
He called the homicide an isolated incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.