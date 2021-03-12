SENECA FALLS — Town police have arrested a local man accused of stealing about $20,000 worth of medical equipment and using it at his West Bayard Street business.
John J. Bulawa, 32, was charged Thursday by town police with felony counts of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property. The arrest followed an investigation by Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and Syracuse police.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said his officers and Waterloo police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Rebound Physical Therapy on West Bayard Street, which is owned by Bulawa. Police said nearly $20,000 worth of stolen equipment was seized.
The equipment was reported stolen from rehabilitation centers — in Syracuse and the village of Waterloo — from September to December of last year. Peenstra said Bulawa worked at both of those businesses, which wish to remain anonymous.
"Basically, he took it upon himself to start his own practice with this stolen equipment," Peenstra said.
Bulawa was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment. He will answer the charges in county court.