SENECA — A town resident accused of threatening Ontario County probation officers was arrested Friday night after a search warrant was executed at his residence.
Russell L. Carlson, 44, was charged by sheriff’s office investigators with a felony count of making a terroristic threat.
Police said in late October, Carlson allegedly threatened probation officers by email and at the probation department in Hopewell. Ontario County Sheriff-elect and sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione declined to detail the nature of the alleged threats but said Carlson is accused of violating terms of his pretrial release.
Earlier this year, Carlson was arrested on a felony count of aggravated family offense related to an alleged domestic violence case in the city of Canandaigua.
The county’s pretrial release program, where a person arrested has to abide by certain rules in lieu of being jailed on bail, is overseen by the probation department.
“I do not want to get more specific about the threats he made to probation before that plays out in court,” Cirencione said.
Carlson was arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Routes 5&20. Cirencione said Carlson was hiding to avoid arrest on a separate violation of probation warrant.
Carlson was taken to the county jail for arraignment and remanded without bail.