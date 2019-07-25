WATERLOO — As of Wednesday afternoon, the Seneca County sheriff’s office continued to investigate an accident that left a 2-year-old boy critically injured.
The incident happened about 8 p.m. on Routes 5&20, near Mac’s Drive-In. A vehicle driven by Kaaren Gerlach, 79, of Waterloo-Geneva Road (Routes 5&20), hit Leo M. Butler, who lived near the scene of the accident. Sheriff Tim Luce said the child wandered into Gerlach’s lane.
Gerlach was driving home from a soccer game, Luce added.
North Seneca Ambulance personnel treated Butler before he was taken to Geneva General Hospital. From there, he was flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
As of Wednesday night, he was listed in guarded condition at Strong.
Luce said the boy suffered significant head and body injuries. He described the accident scene as traumatic.
“This kind of things tears everybody up,” he said. “We have peer support for first responders and anyone else involved. The first guy there was a citizen who tried first aid.”
Finger Lakes Ambulance took Gerlach to GGH. She was treated and released.
Deputies said Gerlach was not at fault, and the sheriff’s office is investigating how the child got into the road.
Luce said it was getting dark at the time of the accident.
The sheriff’s office is reviewing information from the accident reconstruction. Police have obtained a search warrant for the “black box” on Gerlach’s vehicle to determine speed at the time of the accident.
Luce said the posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour.
“The driver was very cooperative at the scene,” the sheriff said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Luce said sheriff’s office investigators were talking to people who knew or were caring for the boy. The sheriff said Child Protective Services is involved.
“We have involved CPS to see if there were other complaints of the child wandering,” he said. “At this point, we are not really sure how the child got in the road. There is always the possibility that charges will be filed.”
The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo police and state police assisted at the scene. That portion of Routes 5&20 was closed for more than three hours.
