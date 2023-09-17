GENEVA — There was no direct threat here, but 15 menacing calls to synagogues across New York prompted a police response to Temple Beth-El on South Main Street Sunday.
“There were bomb threats,” said Geneva Lt. John Van Savage, who was at the synagogue with officers from his department, the Ontario Sheriff’s Office and Hobart and William Smith campus. They said they searched the synagogue with a police dog and concluded that no incendiary devices were present.
He said there was no specific threat to the congregation here, but Rabbi Anne Landowne decided to offer Rosh Hashanah Sunday online via Zoom as a precautionary measure.
Van Savage said that Geneva police have been doing property checks in the area around the temple for a few weeks to make sure that buildings were locked. He said they would continue the effort as Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar approaches Sept. 24.
He didn’t say which synagogues were threatened, expect that the threats were made across the state.
“We told the rabbi that they could have moved the service to 1 p.m., enough time to get some officers down here,” he said. “But she decided that online would be better for today. We hope to keep things secure for Yom Kippur, so they can do those services in person.”
The New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force has been informed and will be leading the subsequent investigation.
The Geneva Police Department encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward. You can reach out to the on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or Lt. John Van Savage at 315-828-6779. All information can be kept confidential.
Security measures have been expanding at Jewish institutions across the U.S. for more than a decade. They were beefed up even more recently in many locations with large Jewish populations. in anticipation of the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Attonement.
Efforts intensified after a gunman killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest act of antisemitic violence in U.S. history; the gunman, Robert Bowers, was sentenced to death in early August at the close of a lengthy, wrenching trial.
One of the biggest security initiatives since the massacre was launched in 2021 by the Jewish Federations of North America — a $130 million campaign seeking to ensure that every Jewish community in the U.S. and Canada has access to state-of-the-art communal security programs. As of last month, 103 Jewish federations in the two countries had programs based on standards set by the Secure Community Network; the requirements include community-wide trainings and intelligence-sharing with law enforcement.
“The High Holidays are about renewal — about trying to build a better world,” said Rabbi Noah Farkas, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. “But we can’t do that without a security regimen that makes people comfortable to go to synagogue.”
“Here we are going into High Holidays,” Farkas said. “Why has it got to be that Jewish people, in order to celebrate the most sacred days of the year, have to check in with the police?”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.