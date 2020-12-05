GENEVA — Cutting two police officer trainees from the 2021 city budget generated a fair amount of debate and a sign-waving protest outside City Hall earlier this year.
Despite efforts to keep those positions, they will indeed be eliminated from next year’s spending plan, saving the city $160,960.
As an alternative to that move, City Council had asked City Manager Sage Gerling to approach all city workers and see if they would agree to a wage freeze in 2021; most of those employees have negotiated a raise through collective bargaining agreements. Toward the end of Wednesday night’s Council meeting this week, Gerling, in her monthly report, said the wage freeze was a no-go.
“Council asked that every single employee go to a wage freeze in 2021 to reinstate the two police officer positions in 2021,” Gerling said. “We did not get full participation. Thus, the two positions will not be in the budget.”
On Friday, Gerling explained the city has six labor unions and one non-union management group representing all city workers.
In her Council report, Gerling also said there will be an internal draft of an amended city zoning code released on Dec. 14. A second draft will include amendments proposed to the administrative and review procedures article prepared by city staff in conjunction with consultants from Barton & Loguidice. According to Gerling, that work will be funded by $10,000 from the city’s Local Development Corp., then made part of a final draft that will be subject to a public hearing prior to a Council vote.