GENEVA — A union leader representing the city’s police officers is taking umbrage with what he considered anti-union remarks made by some City Council members at a meeting earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the city manager said the comments were “disheartening” to city employees.
Christopher Toole, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local Union 118, wrote a letter to City Manager Sage Gerling and Council members objecting to comments made at the May 6 meeting that focused largely on the city’s looming revenue shortfalls caused by declining business activity from the coronavirus pandemic. Toole’s letter was posted on the Teamsters’ Facebook pages.
Among the comments Toole found objectionable were those by Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, who said at the meeting that he’s “never been a fan of unions,” that “there are perks that our union employees get that are not available in the private sector,” and that it can be “a pretty rosy job. ... There are plenty of days where I would love to work for the city of Geneva.”
Other councilors questioned some of the perks city employees receive, while another suggested police furloughs should be considered.
Toole, who could not be reached for additional comment, said the remarks were unacceptable.
“I am appalled at the comments and positions of some of the Council members concerning many of the city employees who happen to be covered under collective bargaining agreements,” he wrote. “Councilman (Tom) Burrall’s comment on the record that ‘he is not a fan of unions’ is to our union an open declaration of war on behalf of working men and women everywhere.
“I will not speak for the other unions that represent workers in your city, but the Teamsters negotiated a five-year agreement with the city in good faith. We worked with the city, not against it, to draft an agreement that provides fair wages and benefits to the men and women within the Geneva Police Department who do put their lives on the line every day.”
Toole said that “if Mr. Burrall thinks the work our members do is ‘rosy,’ I would challenge him to get off his seat and try his hand behind the wheel of a police car or behind an ax as he tries to get through a burning door to save a life or have him get up to his knees in mud and grime working on repairing streets or sewer lines. Perhaps after that, he will be less prone to making sarcastic comments about your workers.”
Toole also took aim at Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra’s suggestion that seasonal workers that help maintain city parks be retained and police department furloughs be considered, suggesting that there has been a drop in crime because of the pandemic.
He said “there is no way that we will endorse or support the furloughing of full-time workers in any department within the city” so that seasonal workers can be rehired.
The city already has made the decision to not hire seasonal workers this year as a way to trim costs; on Monday, Council is poised to approve a resolution allowing city workers outside of police and fire to accept voluntary layoffs for a nearly two-month period, starting June 8.
Toole’s criticism did not end there, as he criticized Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer’s suggestion that the city’s health insurance opt-out payment is too generous.
“I will state for the record that many of our private sector employees do offer healthcare opt-outs, and these opt-outs help reduce the cost of healthcare,” Toole said. “Perhaps the better solution that will appease Mr. Pealer is to eliminate opt-outs all together, then the city can be on the hook for their full share of a family, two-person or single plan.”
Toole said that “given the tone and direction of the comments and actions of your board, the Teamsters have no interest in conceding any of the hard-earned benefits we have negotiated, nor will we be agreeable to waiving wage increases or reducing healthcare, sick leave or vacation benefits. The city is not going to balance their budget or protect their more than ample general fund off the backs of our members.”
Burrall was the only Council member, including Mayor Steve Valentino, who responded to requests for comment. In an emailed response, Burrall denied he was anti-union.
“The undue angst allegedly generated from comments many of us made at the May council meeting was certainly unintended and easily taken out of context,” he related by email. “I have had dozens of conversations with Council members that were initiated pre-pandemic regarding reviewing the finances of our city which, among other things, is a business. Labor is the largest piece of overhead of any business. Do we have enough employees in some areas and not enough or too many in other departments? Can the taxpayer afford the labor overhead we provide and can our community be stronger through a shifting of labor resources which include the benefits we offer? Not one of us commented or alluded that we were against any of our municipal unions or employees and never was any employee’s dedication, integrity or importance questioned. In fact, quite to the contrary.”
He suggested a greater community conversation on the issue.
Gerling said the remarks by some Council members was counterproductive.
“I value the relationship we have with all six unions and appreciate the feedback we received from union leaders,” she said in an emailed response. “Comments from councilors have been disheartening for staff, especially when they are out on the front line during this time of increased risks. Our staff quietly go above and beyond every day and I appreciate their dedication to the city. Council is dedicated to fulfilling their elected roles and being responsive to their constituents. It is my responsibility to foster communication and information exchange between staff and Council; and I am committed to creating a balance that brings Council, staff and residents together, as our collective efforts will provide the most efficient momentum to move the city forward.”