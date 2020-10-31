GENEVA — City Council members are being urged to “search your soul” and rethink the elimination of two police officer positions in adopting a 2021 city budget.
Council voted Oct. 28 to make the cuts, reducing the general fund budget by $160,960 and helping lower the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value from $17.17 to $16.29. Both officers have probationary status, with one working on patrol in a “shadowing” role and the other still in training.
In a letter to Council members, Geneva Police Department officers in Local 3471 of Council 82, AFSCME, AFL-CIO, urged Council to reverse their cuts.
“With the police department already operating short-staffed, having four vacancies, this will bring the total number of vacancies to six,” the letter stated.
The officers union said calls for service are just short of 31,000 for the year.
“Our police officers are working tirelessly to protect and serve the members of their community and are responding as quickly as possible to these calls,” the union said. “Domestic violence has been one of the areas of increase and this type of call alone puts the police and public at a high safety risk,” the union said.
“It will only go without saying that when you cut your staff this much, the safety of the police and community members is at risk, along with longer response times to calls for service that require immediate police attention,” the letter stated. “Police services are not an option or benefit provided to the community, but a service that must be provided to the community and is a service that requires immediate action and response to call calls for service for the safety and security of citizens of Geneva.”
The union posed this question in its letter: “Who is going to be held accountable, responsible and liable should an officer or citizen get injured or, God forbid, has their life taken because of the decision to defund the police and abolish these positions, thus creating a situation of short staffing that prevents the police from responding in a timely manner? We urge the City Council to search your souls and to rethink your position on this matter, which can and will affect the quality of life of the community members, along with their safety and security for service that they not only deserve, but are entitled to.”
The motion to eliminate the two police officer positions was made by Ward Councilor John Pruett. Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan seconded the motion. Along with those two, Tom Burrall of Ward 1, Ken Camera of Ward 4, and Laura Salamendra of Ward 5 were in favor. Mayor Steve Valentino, Bill Pealer of Ward 2, and At-Large Councilors Frank Gaglianese and Anthony Noone were opposed.
“In keeping with the Council’s goal to reduce what was an average 13% increase per household in the tax levy, Council 82 and all city employee groups were presented with two options,” Regan said in a statement emailed to the Times, noting that one was to keep their departments whole and forego raises in 2021, or face layoffs in staff instead. “I would personally be more than happy to consider reinstating the two probationary police officers if the union would reconsider their choice and accept the alternative of no raises in the next fiscal year.
“This was not a decision made lightly. I would never have voted as I did if I believed public safety would be at risk as a result.”
She said that in comparison with the six other municipalities in the state with populations between 13,000 and 15,500, Geneva, with the smallest number of residents among them, has more total police officers than the other five.
Valentino did not respond to an email seeking comment.