VICTOR — The Ontario County sheriff's office is reporting that a Sunray Crest resident is missing.
Kenneth Young was last seen between 4-5 p.m. Sunday. Police said he suffers from a traumatic brain injury, has a seizure disorder, and is dependent on others for his care.
Young is 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police said he was wearing glasses, khaki shorts, a red top and sneakers.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with knowledge of Young's whereabouts to call 1-800-394-4560.