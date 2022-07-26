Briefing

Seneca County sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson briefs the search party that looked for a missing man Tuesday near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and West River Road in Fayette. At left (wearing a hat) is Sheriff Tim Luce.

 Mike Hibbard / Finger Lakes Times

FAYETTE — As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of volunteers — most of them area firefighters — were searching near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal for a man reported missing earlier in the day.

