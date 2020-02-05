SODUS — As of Tuesday evening, state police had not released the cause of death for the woman whose body was found along Route 104 on Monday afternoon.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Farmington-based Troop E, said investigators were still waiting on the autopsy results from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The body of Annie L. Gilley, 64, was found about 2:50 p.m. Monday. That was after police got a report that a passing driver had spotted the body.
Investigators interviewed residents and businesses in the area, which is near the town of Sodus western border with the town of Williamson. The state police Forensic Identification Unit also examined the scene, and troopers said they were unsure how long the body had been in the ditch.
State police say they will release more information as it becomes available.