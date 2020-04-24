FARMINGTON — State police are urging area residents to be vigilant if they are contacted by strangers, especially online, who are trying to get people to send them money.
Police said the latest scam in the Finger Lakes region is residents being contacted by strangers who are threatening to release private information to the public that may be embarrassing.
Specifically, the scam artists are demanding payment in bitcoins, threatening that if people don’t pay an amount in 24 hours private, embarrassing information will be shared with their families and/or friends.
Anyone who is contacted in such a way is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.