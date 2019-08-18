SENECA FALLS — As of Saturday evening, town police were still investigating a domestic incident earlier that day that left a local woman with multiple stab wounds that required surgery at a Syracuse hospital.
In a press release, Seneca Falls Police Department Lt. Tim Snyder said the incident started just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Garden Street. Before police arrived, the man put the woman in a vehicle and left the scene.
Police found the car a short time later on Chapin Street. Snyder said the woman was in the back of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds.
Police later found the male in a nearby residence with a stab wound. Police did not say if it was self-inflicted.
Both were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they underwent surgery. They were not identified by police.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said they would provide updated information as the investigation progresses.
The incident prompted a large police response in the area. State police and deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.