DUNDEE — A Schuyler County woman accused of stealing three entrance mats from Dundee Central School was arrested earlier this week by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Lorena A. Toby, 58, of Rock Stream, was charged Tuesday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Spike said a woman was seen in a surveillance video stealing the mats, and the video was put on the sheriff’s office’s social media site. Spike said the public identified Toby about 30 minutes later.
Spike added that the mats were recovered by deputies at a Watkins Glen business where Toby worked.
Toby will answer the charge in village court.