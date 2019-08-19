SENECA FALLS — As of Sunday evening, police had not released the names of the man and woman involved in a domestic stabbing incident Saturday, though police said the wounds to both were considered life threatening and they are being treated at a Syracuse hospital.
The incident started about 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Garden Street. Before police arrived, the man put the woman in a vehicle and left the scene.
Police found the car a short time later on Chapin Street, with the woman in the back of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds. Police found the male in a nearby residence with stab wounds.
Both were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they underwent surgery. On Sunday, police said the woman had stab wounds to her upper body.
She was conscious and alert Sunday, but police said her condition remains critical due to the nature of the injuries.
The man had self-inflicted stab wounds to his chest and neck, and as of Sunday morning, was sedated and intubated. Police said he was in critical but stable condition.
Police said they are not releasing their names at this time, but the investigation is still very active and more details will be released in the future.
The incident prompted a large police response in the area. State police and deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
