TYRE — State police said Monday afternoon that a driver going the wrong way on the state Thruway caused the head-on collision that killed two people early Sunday morning.
Police are not yet releasing the names of the deceased or those that were injured.
Major Douglas Keyer Jr., commander of state police Troop T (Thruway), said police are looking for possible witnesses to the three-vehicle accident. It happened about 12:20 a.m. in the Seneca County town of Tyre, near the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.
Keyer said a preliminary investigation showed a driver was going west in the eastbound lane. Two people involved in the crash were killed, although it is not known if they were in the vehicle going the wrong way or another vehicle. Two other people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where they were listed in stable condition. Another person in the crash was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and listed in critical condition.
The crash prompted a heavy emergency response, including the Thruway Authority and fire departments from Magee, Junius, Clyde, and Canoga. North Seneca Ambulance, South Seneca Ambulance, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Clyde and Lyons ambulances, Seneca County emergency management personnel, and medical helicopters from LifeNet and Mercy Flight Central also responded.
A portion of the Thruway was shut down for several hours.
State police are asking for the public’s help to get details leading up to the crash.
Anyone with information or who may have seen the crash is asked to contact Inv. David Worden, from the Auburn barracks, at (315) 253-3103.