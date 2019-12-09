CANANDAIGUA — Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131 of Canandaigua, joined State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, in honoring outgoing Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The presentation took place at Polimeni’s last regular City Council meeting.
Kolb presented Polimeni with an Assembly proclamation detailing her years of “dedicated public service to the city of Canandaigua.”
Kolb noted that Polimeni has served as mayor since 1992 “and continues to be a positive force in the city.”
He said he was “honored to present her with this proclamation” and was “grateful for her role as head of the city of Canandaigua.”
Polimeni, a Democrat, was defeated in November by Republican Councilmember Bob Palumbo by a little over 80 votes.