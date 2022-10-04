CANANDAIGUA — In a spirited discussion moderated by WXXI “Connections” host Evan Dawson, noted national political strategists Bob Shrum and Mike Murphy spoke of their concerns about the deepening political polarization between Americans ahead of this November’s election.
Speaking the afternoon of Sept. 25 at the first George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum of the season, at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, Shrum noted that while President Biden has been the “most legislatively successful President in the past 50 years,” the rancorous partisan divide still leaves many voters believing the country is on the wrong track.
Murphy, a self-described “Republican contrarian,” opined that the upcoming 2022 election could challenge expectations and instead turn out as a “wave election” with younger people voting en masse as a result of the recent Supreme Court Dobbs decision.
During an extended question-and-answer session, both Shrum and Murphy offered their frank, uncensored analysis of the audience’s concerns. In response to a question about prosecuting former President Trump, both shared their opinion that the rule of law “must prevail” in the United States, even if that means former President Trump is indicted, and prosecuted, for crimes.
A community-sponsored organization, the George M. Ewing Canandaigua Forum will host three additional conversations as part of its 11th Season. The Ewing Canandaigua Forum’s next event will take place Oct. 30 with Juliette Kayyem, a national leader in U.S. homeland security efforts. Speaking on the topic “How to Live in a World of Catastrophes: A Guide to Dealing with Disasters” and moderated by Canandaigua native and Emmy award-winning writer Michael Winship, Kayyem will explore what it means to prepare ourselves and our communities for our inevitable encounters with disasters — both natural and manmade.
