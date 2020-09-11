SYRACUSE — The race between incumbent Republican John Katko and Democrat Dana Balter for the 24th congressional district seat is tight, according to most polls.
Now Politico is calling the race a tossup. The website, which said it produces non-partisan journalism, said its senior elections editor, Steven Shepard, has rated each national race — from the presidential race, with Democrat Joe Biden still in front over Republican President Donald Trump — to all Senate and House races, including Katko-Balter.
Politico moved the race from “Lean Republican” to “Toss-Up,” which the Balter campaign said signaled “that the race is one of the most competitive in the country.”
A recent poll paid for by the Balter campaign indicates a 2-point lead over Katko.
Shepard writes: “Democrats have fortified their House majority, benefiting from both a national environment that resembles the 2018 midterm wave and strong fundraising from battleground incumbents in their 233-seat caucus. In the current forecast, 217 seats are currently rated as ‘Solid,’ ‘Likely’ or ‘Lean Democratic’ — right on the cusp of the 218 needed to win a majority.”
He noted that six GOP-held seats moved from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up,” including Katko’s
Politico said the ratings “are the product of a rigorous process, analyzing election results, registration trends, the national political environment, public polling and private survey data. They also reflect conversations with dozens of campaign operatives, pollsters and other sources.”