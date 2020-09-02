SYRACUSE — If you believe the pollsters for Democrat Dana Balter, she has a small lead over incumbent Republican John Katko in the race for the 24th Congressional District.
However, a poll commissioned by the Katko campaign tells another story.
Balter’s campaign issued a release this week that said she holds a 48% to 46% lead over Katko. The poll was done by the firm GBAO, based in Washington. GBAO also conducted polling for the campaign during the primary against Francis Conole and had Balter leading Conole by 29 points, 60% to 31%. She won by 26 points.
While Balter is touting the latest poll, however, one conducted by Public Opinion Strategies and paid for by Republicans, indicates Katko leads by 11 points, 51% to 40%.
Late last week, Balter also received the endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and the poll commissioned by Balter said the former vice president has a 52% to 40% lead over President Trump in the district, which includes all of Wayne, Cayuga and Onondaga counties and the western half of Oswego County. Hillary Clinton won the district by four points in 2016.
The endorsement of Balter was Biden’s first in the congressional races.
“Despite weeks of negative and dishonest advertising from John Katko and his allies, our campaign has momentum and this poll confirms it,” Balter said. “Voters in New York 24 want an honest representative who will protect their healthcare, work to get them the COVID relief they deserve and stand up to Donald Trump’s blatant attempts at voter suppression. During this economic and health crisis, John Katko has let them down, and they are ready to replace him with someone who will actually fight for them.”
Balter’s campaign said the poll was conducted Aug. 23-25 and surveyed 500 likely voters, with a 4.5% margin of error.
A June poll conducted on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee indicated Balter would beat Katko by 3 percentage points, 48% to 45%. The same poll had Biden leading Trump 54% to 36% in the district.
Siena College, one of the most prominent political pollsters, has not released a poll in the race for the 24th House seat. In 2018, it had Katko leading Balter by 14 points in October, 53% to 39%. Katko won the race by about 3 points.