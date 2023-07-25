LYONS — The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring Fun on the Erie Canal Weekend, featuring three narrated cruises on the historic Erie Canal.
Cruise dates are Aug. 26 and 27. There will be two cruises of about 35 miles in length and one cruise of 12 miles. All cruises provide a cash bar and a bathroom aboard. Boat tourist capacity is 50 passengers.
The afternoon 12-mile cruise Aug. 26 departs the Lyons dock behind the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water St. The cruise then returns to Lyons. The cruise takes off at 3:30 p.m.
Long-cruise participants will park their cars at their cruise destination. Those cruising from Stivers Seneca Marine in Fayette to Lyons on Saturday will park their cars in parking lots adjacent to the Lyons Fire Department. At 8:30 a.m., a pre-cruise shuttle bus will transport participants to Stivers Seneca Marine, where they will board the cruise boat for the canal trip back to Lyons.
On Sunday morning, those cruising from Lyons to Stivers Seneca Marine will park their cars at Stivers, where they will board a pre-cruise shuttle bus at 9:30 a.m. and be taken back to Lyons, where they will board the cruise boat and 10 a.m.
Additional information may be obtained from Rotarian Keith Bridger (315-945-3162) or Lyons Greeter Bob Stopper (315-573-1068).
Additional cruise information and all cruise tickets are available at fingerlakeswateradventures.com or by calling 315-789-5520.