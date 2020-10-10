GENEVA — It’s been seven months since the Geneva Chamber of Commerce held its last Business After Hours event.
While the COVID-19 health crisis remains prominent in everyday life, the popular networking mixer is slated to return — with considerable planning in respect to the state’s social distancing guidelines,
WeBe Brewing Company, a PreEmption Road brewery with an open floor plan that allows for social distanced occupancy, will host Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14. Alongside beer samples and snacks, guests will be able to take property tours with WeBe Brewing’s owners Colleen and Dan Lieberg. The Liebergs are celebrating 2½ years in business.
Tickets for Business After Hours are $7 for members and $10 for non-members. Holders of Business After Hours season passes are encouraged to utilize their guest pass and bring a friend as well.
According to the Chamber, Business After Hours events in November and December are pending in lieu of possible revisions to state guidelines.
On Oct. 15, the Chamber will host a Member Milestone celebrating the relocation of Lattimore Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation to 283 W. North St. in Geneva. That event is planned for noon to 2 p.m. A brief presentation and group photo is set for 12:45 p.m.
Those interested in attending either event should RSVP by emailing info@genevany.com or calling (315) 789-1776.
Face coverings are required at both events.