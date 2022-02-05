SENECA FALLS — Peter Porcelli of Seneca Falls is the town’s new zoning and code enforcement officer.
The Town Board appointed Porcelli, who works as a real-estate agent, to the part-time position at its Feb. 1 meeting.
Porcelli will work 30 hours a week and be paid $18.28 per hour.
The position was held for several years by Dean Zettlemoyer, who retired in April 2021. Richard Stabinsky of Waterloo was hired to succeed Zettlemoyer but died Nov. 17, 2021, after which Zettlemoyer returned on a temporary basis.
In other action Tuesday, the board accepted the retirement letter of principal account clerk Bev Warfel of Waterloo, effective April 1, and approved the appointment of James Varricchio as chief water treatment plant operator at a salary of $78,000.