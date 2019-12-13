WATERLOO — The owner of the Dendis Pond and Clay Mine on Route 96 has applied for a state permit to add a portable processing plant to its daily mining operations.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 office in Avon would issue a Mined Land Reclamation permit for the project but must allow public comment before a final decision is made.
Comments on the project must be submitted in writing to Thomas J. Walker of the Region 8 DEC office, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, no later than Jan. 10. Contact Walker at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov with questions. The application and draft permit are available for inspection during normal business hours at the Region 8 DEC office. To ensure timely service, people are asked to contact Walker and make an appointment.
Dendis’ application states there are no other changes proposed for the day-to-day operations, hours of operation, or truck traffic at the 25.6-acre facility, which is south of Route 96 and east of Brewer Road.