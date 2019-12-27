SENECA FALLS — Nearly four months after it was closed due to a crumbling culvert, a portion of West Bayard Street has been reopened — albeit it with restrictions.
Town Highway Superintendent Jim Peterson said the section was opened Thursday morning after he received an email from town engineers Barton & Loguidice recommending the move. It is posted with a six-ton limit, as are other streets in the town.
Town Board member Doug Avery confirmed the opening, saying he used the street yesterday morning. There is one lane in each direction, but a turn lane onto the Ovid Street bridge remains closed.
“The six-ton limit precludes large trucks and fire trucks from going over. They will still have to use the detours,” Avery said. “Passenger vehicles, small trucks and ambulances can now use it.”
Part of the street was closed Aug. 29 after state officials determined a 100-year-old culvert under the street, taking water from a pond near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, was deteriorating and posed a threat of the street collapsing.
The Town Board directed the engineering firm to work on a possible solution and represent the town’s interests in a dispute over whether the town or the state is responsible for fixing the problem.
Town officials said the impasse between the town and state Canal Corporation has not been resolved.
Peterson said he will be meeting with representatives from the engineering firm either today or early next week. In the short term, the engineering firm will monitor the culvert’s condition.