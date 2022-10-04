GENEVA — The city's Public Safety Building was evacuated late Tuesday morning after a possible bomb threat.
The area around the building, which houses the city Police Department and City Court, was cordoned off with police tape. The Monroe County sheriff's office bomb squad reportedly was coming to Geneva.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua could not be reached for comment early Tuesday afternoon.
According to media reports, the department made the decision after receiving two “suspicious packages” late Tuesday morning.