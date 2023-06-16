CANANDAIGUA — State Sen. Pam Helming and Ontario County officials have joined local leaders in Rochester and Monroe County in expressing concern about a possible Seneca Nation casino in Rochester.
The casino apparently is included in the proposed gaming contract between the state and the Seneca Nation, which already operates gambling facilities in Western New York. The gaming contract was approved by the state Senate last week — apparently without the knowledge of a Rochester casino — but the Assembly delayed voting on the 20-year gaming pact. Local Assembly members, as well as officials from the city and Monroe County, said they were never apprised that the Hochul administration had been in discussions about placing a Nation casino in Rochester.
According to the Rochester Business Journal, the current compact expires in December, and state legislators said they were told a confidentially agreement forbade Hochul’s office from providing details on the gaming pact.
The placement of a casino in a region with three gambling facilities — del Lago in Tyre, Seneca County; Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack in Farmington, Ontario County; and Batavia Downs in Genesee County — could have financial implications for those facilities and communities, Helming said in a press release Wednesday.
“I urge the governor’s office to do the right thing and ensure that any discussion of a potential casino in the Rochester area include the input of local officials and stakeholders in Ontario County and the Finger Lakes region,” she said. “A decision of this magnitude must consider the broad impacts to local employers, our workforce, and our economy as a whole. Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack contributes significantly to Ontario County and our region, through jobs, opportunities for our farmers and small businesses, and through tax dollars that support local nonprofits and make critical investments possible in our local communities. Counties, municipalities and taxpayers deserve to have their voices heard in this process.”
Officials said the pact, if approved by the Legislature, poses a significant risk to Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack.
Todd Campbell, chair of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, urged Hochul and the Legislature to “delay any further action on the proposed gaming compact and fully engage all affected local communities to ensure that any unintended negative consequences of this proposal are fully understood and accounted for before moving forward.”
Ryan Davis, the county’s economic development director, said a “change of this magnitude deserves careful consideration, regional input and cooperation. We echo the sentiments of our regional partners and urge New York State to allow for thoughtful input from all of us who call the Rochester region our home.”
Farmington Town Supervisor Peter Ingalsbe also expressed concern about a potential casino just miles from the Route 96 gaming facility.
“Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack employs 1,000 people, mostly union jobs,” he said. “We use our VLT (video lottery terminal) revenues to keep our town taxes low and to fund capital projects like our highway garage, town justices’ building, and a new 40-acre park. Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack is the closest to Rochester and relies on customers from the Rochester area. It would inevitably suffer by having another casino in the Rochester area.”
Added Helming in a statement issued Tuesday: “Regional stakeholders deserve to be heard in this process, and I urge the governor’s office to give taxpayers full transparency.”