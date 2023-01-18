CANANDAIGUA — At some point, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether or not to close the county landfill in 2028.
The 389-acre facility in the town of Seneca will reach its capacity in five years. Its state operating permit also expires in 2028, as does its contract with landfill operator Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC.
The Seneca Town Board voted unanimously in October 2022 to recommend closure in 2028.
At the Board of Supervisors’ Planning and Environmental Quality committee meeting Tuesday, committee members were told that planning for a possible closure will begin this year.
“The county must decide what to do about the landfill, considering the town’s position and other factors,” said Carla Jordan, the county’s director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management. “One big issue is to study landfill capacity in the region and state and determine the cost to county residents of having to dispose of household waste and recyclables at a place other than the county landfill.
“The county’s solid waste has to go somewhere. That service is free now (for some county residents), but future options will have a cost, and we need to get an idea as to what that will be.”
Jordan said the department is working on the details of a request for proposals from professional firms to do such a study.
A second initiative in the planning process, Jordan told the committee, is to schedule a series of workshops with board members on the impacts of landfill closure and for keeping it open beyond 2028. The county does have possible access to about 40 acres of additional land south of the existing landfill to expand. She said the workshops will look at all factors related to the landfill’s future, including possible alternative uses such as remaining open, but limiting the amount and type of waste it can handle and reducing its footprint.
The landfill has a materials recovery facility to handle recyclables, and methane is piped to an independent facility, which uses it to power electricity-producing turbines.
• Landfill manager Brian Sanders reported to the committee that already-buried waste in one cell will be unearthed and relocated to another site so new leachate collection pipes can be installed. Sanders said about 190,000 cubic yards of waste will be relocated to another slope or working face, as weather permits.
“I don’t anticipate any odor impact from this,” he said. “That area will be covered with plastic.”
Leachate is now pumped out of holding ponds for transport to treatment plants.
• Jordan told the committee that an “Every Sip Counts” campaign will begin in February, discouraging the use of plastic straws in select county restaurants.
She also said information will be coming soon on a state proposal for wall-to-wall carpeting recycling, similar in many ways to the paint recycling program of 2021.