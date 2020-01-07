SENECA FALLS — Empire State Potato Growers has used the venerable Empire Farm Days as a way to fund initiatives that include research and advocacy for the industry in Albany and Washington.
However, it’s time for a change, said Jamie Meyer, the executive director of the organization whose job was overseeing Farm Days each summer in Seneca County.
“It’s always been a fundraiser,” she said, “but our organization needs to focus more on what’s going on in Albany and D.C.”
As of Jan. 1, Empire Farm Days, held on a 321-acre piece of the Rodman Lott & Son Farms on Route 414, has been sold to Lee Newspapers Inc., publishers of Country Folks weekly farm newspaper and several other publications.
The changeover is a natural, Meyer noted.
“(Lee) has been exhibiting at Farm Days for the past 30 years,” she said. “The conversation (about the publishers taking it on) just started growing.”
She said the event, which over its 90 years has grown into the largest outdoor trade show in the Northeast, “needs a great team behind it. ... For myself and all the others on the (potato) board, we’re really excited to see what Lee can do with it.”
Bruce Button, general manager and vice president of Lee Newspapers, did not respond to a request for comment, but previously said the company is “excited to extend our reach of our agricultural publications and trade shows. It will bring our brand of professionalism and expertise to this event.”
Meyer said Empire Potato Growers wasn’t going to turn over the show to another operator if it wasn’t a good fit.
“We would not do it if we didn’t know the show was going in the right hands,” she said. “It’s a good thing. We’re excited. We’re happy that it’s continuing.”
So is Jeff Shipley, president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, which serves as the county’s tourism promotion agency.
“The Seneca County Chamber congratulates Lee Newspapers on their new venture and looks forward to welcoming Empire Farm Days back to the local community in 2020,” he said by email. “We greatly appreciate the contributions of the Empire State Potato Growers in bringing this event to Rodman Lott & Son Farm as well as their work in creating the largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeast. Their efforts helped attract thousands of visitors and exhibitors on an annual basis and had an immeasurable impact on our economy. We are forever grateful for their partnership. They have set a very high standard for show management that Lee Newspapers will undoubtedly try to emulate.”
This year, the show runs July 29-31.
Empire Farm Days began as Potato Field Day in 1930 in Honeoye, and through the years was hosted by farms across New York state. It became a two-day show in 1961 and was renamed Empire Farm Days in 1967. The event moved to Rodman Lott & Son Farms in 1988 and has been a major Seneca County attraction ever since.