PENN YAN — At some point, the Yates County Legislature will have to decide on a plan to redraw district lines — and it could mean adding a member and shifting to a weighted voting system.
Judging by some testy debate Thursday, that decision may not be coming soon.
The Legislature discussed the topic at length during a special meeting of the board’s government operations committee. Since the session came before the monthly Legislature meeting, all board members attended — either in person or virtually.
The only member of the public to speak was Jack Clancy, who wrote a letter to the editor on the issue that was published in the Times earlier this month. Clancy was on the first county Legislature when it was created in a 1971 referendum.
Clancy said Yates County is almost unique in a state where most counties have weighted voting.
“I urge you to preserve the concept of the last 50 years — one man, one vote,” Clancy said.
Due to the 2020 Census and population shifts, the state is mandating counties to redraw district lines. That was last done in 2012, based on the 2010 Census.
The most recent Census results prompted the Legislature to set up an ad hoc committee, which is being chaired by Legislator Doug Paddock, to come up with several options for redrawing the boundaries.
Currently, the 14-member Legislature has four representatives each from District I (towns of Italy, Middlesex, and Jerusalem) and District III (Milo). There are three legislators each from District II (Benton, Potter, Torrey) and District IV (Barrington and Starkey).
Due to population change, among the options is changing the district lines significantly or making a slight change and adding another legislator from District II. The latter would require a public referendum.
Paddock said during a recent webinar by the New York State Association of Counties, a consultant recommended a weighted voting system for boards with 14 or 15 members, and a one-person, one-vote system for boards of 21 or more. That didn’t sit well with Legislator Terry Button of Potter.
“They are calling this new math and shoving it down our throats,” Button said. “It’s a disgrace to the people in our country and our country when one doesn’t mean one anymore. All we seem to be worried about is the state and its guidelines. We should be worrying about our voters.”
Several legislators said they asked town and village officials their thoughts on changing to a weighed voting system; most are opposed. Other legislators said they have heard talk of the court system getting involved if nothing is done.
“If we don’t redraw, it won’t past muster in the courts,” Legislator Ed Bronson said.
Bronson, who chairs the government operations committee and is on the ad hoc committee, was exasperated by the discussion. Legislator Rick Willson suggested creating a new ad hoc committee with different members, including county residents.
“We’ve been taking comments on this for the last month and a half,” Bronson said. “We have to redraw the lines ... but there is no way to make everyone happy. We have put a lot of time into this, but obviously many of you think it’s inadequate.”
“I am happy to step aside and let another committee take a look at this,” Paddock said.
Paddock said at the webinar, some officials said counties could make substantial changes to their government systems by redistricting. In Yates County’s case, he said a possibility would be making the village of Penn Yan its own district and four other districts in different corners of the county.
“If we want to change, let’s be bold,” he said. “There is no magic number when it comes to the number of legislators we have. It could be 14. It could be 15. It could be five.”
“I think we are getting hung up on the numbers instead of preserving the one-man, one-vote method,” Willson said.
The government operations committee was expected to vote on an option Thursday, but delayed any decision until it’s meeting in early April. Depending on the outcome of that vote, a resolution could come before the full Legislature at its April 11 meeting.