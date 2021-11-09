CANANDAIGUA — When Phil Povero retired at the end of 2018, he figured it was the final chapter in a nearly 50-year career with the Ontario County sheriff’s office, the last 27 of which he spent in the top job.
So, when county officials reached out to him about coming back during perhaps the most tumultuous time in the department’s history, he acknowledged having a tough decision to make.
“I started working here when I was 20. I’ve spent almost all of my adult life here. In many ways this is my life,” Povero said Monday. “It’s difficult to say no to an organization that has been a very important part of my life.”
Minutes earlier, Povero — now 70 — took the oath of office from county Clerk Matt Hoose and was sworn in as interim sheriff. He will serve until the end of 2022.
Povero was appointed to the position Friday by county Judge Brian Dennis, who was one of about 20 people attending yesterday’s ceremony and press conference. County Administrator Chris DeBolt said Dennis utilized a little-known local and state law that gives a judge the authority to appoint an interim sheriff when a sheriff and undersheriff resign around the same time.
Povero’s successor, Kevin Henderson, resigned Sept. 28 following a county investigation that alleged poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office. Dave Frasca resigned as undersheriff three weeks before Henderson stepped down.
Henderson was elected in November 2018 and took office Jan. 1, 2019. His term is set to expire at the end of 2022, when there will be an election for sheriff.
DeBolt, Dennis and county Board of Supervisors chairman Jack Marren met with Povero recently before he agreed to take the job.
“Judge Dennis was willing to work with the parties involved to select an interim sheriff that can work with the county and the sheriff’s office to continue making progress for the betterment of our community and the organization,” Marren said.
“Judge Dennis was very patient,” DeBolt added. “This was a longer process than we would have liked, but we feel we have the perfect fit for sheriff.”
DeBolt credited Chief Deputy John Falbo, the highest-ranking member of the sheriff’s office after Henderson and Frasca left, and a “dedicated command staff” with leading the department after the resignations.
“They have continued to provide critical public safety services, despite all the turmoil, under trying conditions during this transition period,” DeBolt said.
Povero’s wife, Cindy, held the Bible during the swearing-in ceremony. Povero’s daughter, Kate, and his grandson, Charlie, also attended.
“The support that is most important to me is my wife Cindy,” said Povero, choking up as he spoke of his wife’s battle as a cancer survivor. “She has been an inspiration to me. We had to change some personal plans, so her support means everything to me.”
While Povero declined to talk about the issues that arose under Henderson’s command, he pledged to work with county government and sheriff’s office staff to turn things around.
“I’m not going to reflect on what has happened here over the last three years. I still feel very strongly that this is a 100%, top-flight organization with dedicated staff,” he said. “Their input is needed for the health of this organization. The staff is our most valuable asset.”
Povero said he will likely be naming a new undersheriff in the near future, indicating it likely will be someone from within the department.
“I am convinced there is so much talent within these walls,” he said.
Povero also addressed getting the ranks of deputies and corrections officers up to the levels when he retired. When the union representing deputies, sergeants and investigators called for Henderson’s resignation, it noted that 17 officers left the department during his tenure.
“This is a challenging time for law enforcement, and not just locally,” Povero said. “The recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers is a challenge for many departments today.”
DeBolt said morale in the sheriff’s office has improved since Henderson’s resignation. He is confident that will continue.
“(Phil) is a true leader with a track record of respect by the officers in the department,” DeBolt said. “We spoke to several people before Phil, because we knew he had personal plans for retirement, but we roped him back into the role one more time.”