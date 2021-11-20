CANANDAIGUA — The man who led the Ontario County sheriff’s office during perhaps the most unsettled time in the department’s history is now second-in-command.
Interim Sheriff Phil Povero named John Falbo as undersheriff on Friday. Falbo had been chief deputy, a position that, historically, has been third in charge at sheriff’s offices in New York.
“Undersheriff Falbo led the office of sheriff following the resignations of the previous sheriff and undersheriff,” Povero said in a news release. “He unselfishly, and without complaint, accepted the responsibilities of the sheriff, undersheriff and chief deputy. His passion for effective public safety is his motivation.”
Povero, the longest-serving sheriff in county history, ended a nearly three-year retirement earlier this month to take the job on a temporary basis. He will serve the remainder of this year and 2022, when the sheriff’s position is up for election.
Falbo’s appointment as undersheriff will reflect Povero’s interim term.
“I am greatly appreciative of the sheriff in recognizing my dedication to public safety and to this office, not only over the past couple of months but for my entire career here,” Falbo said in an email to the Times. “I am simply here to serve the citizens of Ontario County and employees of the sheriff’s office to the best of my ability in whatever capacity I am needed.”
Falbo began his career with the sheriff’s office in February 2006 as a deputy. Over the years he was promoted to criminal investigator, lieutenant and chief deputy.
As chief deputy, he became the highest-ranking member of the sheriff’s office following the resignations of Undersheriff Dave Frasca and Sheriff Kevin Henderson. A county committee is investigating allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office during Henderson’s tenure.
“I was happy to have the opportunity to lead the office after the former sheriff’s resignation and am just as happy to now assist Sheriff Povero in continuing to move this office in the right direction for the sake of our employees and public safety in Ontario County,” Falbo said. “However, the true recognition should be with the other command staff, supervisors and employees of the sheriff’s office across all divisions who have provided the support necessary to move OCSO forward and who are the absolute most integral part of continued operations in providing the best public service and safety to the citizens of this county.”
Falbo is a combat veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from October 2001 to December 2009. He attained the rank of staff sergeant.
Povero said Falbo will oversee the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department.
“Undersheriff Falbo is a leader. He is dedicated to the office of sheriff,” Povero said. “The health, safety and well-being of members of the office of sheriff are a constant priority. Undersheriff Falbo has worked tirelessly with me since my return. He fully understands operations.”