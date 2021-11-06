CANANDAIGUA — When Phil Povero retired at the end of 2018, he did so as the longest-serving sheriff — 28 years — in Ontario County history.
It appears that tenure will be a little longer.
County officials confirmed late Friday afternoon that Povero has been appointed by county Judge Brian Dennis as interim sheriff. The Times later received court documents confirming that.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said he expected Dennis to make the appointment. The county will be issuing a news release and likely holding a press conference Monday.
Povero could not be reached for comment at his Gorham home on Friday
Povero’s successor, Kevin Henderson, resigned last month following a county investigation that alleged poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff’s office. Dave Frasca resigned as undersheriff several weeks earlier.
Henderson was elected in November 2018 and took office Jan. 1, 2019. His term is set to expire at the end of 2022.
In the court documents, Dennis said when the position of sheriff and undersheriff are vacant, pursuant to county law the senior judge is required to “designate and appoint a suitable and proper resident of the county to perform the duties of sheriff until a new sheriff is elected or appointed.”
Povero, a Geneva native and 1969 Geneva High graduate, was hired in 1971 by then Sheriff Ed Guinan as a corrections officer at the county jail and was later an emergency dispatcher. He became a road patrol deputy in 1973 and was promoted to criminal investigator in 1978 by then Sheriff Gary Stewart.
When Stewart retired in 1990, Povero ran for sheriff and was elected over Ed Leo, then Stewart’s undersheriff.
After his first win, Povero ran unopposed in every election for sheriff until the last one (2014), when he was opposed by Rodney Miller, a former county deputy who cracked the Rose Chase case as a private investigator in 2013. Chase was convicted of murder for killing her husband at their Stanley home, hiding his body in the basement for months and later burning the remains.