CANANDAIGUA — It appears Ontario County officials are turning to an old friend to take charge of the sheriff's department for the rest of this year and probably 2022.
Retired Sheriff Phil Povero.
Ontario County Clerk Matt Hoose told the Times Friday afternoon that county Judge Brian Dennis has appointed Povero interim sheriff. The Times later received a court filing confirming that.
Povero's successor, Kevin Henderson, resigned last month following a county investigation that alleged poor leadership and low morale in the sheriff's office. Dave Frasca resigned as undersheriff several weeks before Henderson.
County Administrator Chris DeBolt said he expected Dennis to make the appointment, and the county will be issuing a news release and likely holding a press conference Monday.