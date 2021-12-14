While more than 22,000 households or businesses in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties lost power at the height of Saturday’s wind storm, power had been restored to all but two as of Monday afternoon.
Locally, Wayne County appeared to be the hardest hit.
“It was a busy weekend for emergency response crews,” said George Bastedo, the county’s director of emergency management. “There were a total of 191 calls, but no injuries that I was aware of. We had plenty without power, and the utilities worked diligently to get them restored.”
Sarah Warren, corporate communications manager for Avangrid in Western New York, said more than 22,200 New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday. Avangrid is the parent company of NYSEG and RG&E.
Weather forecasters called for the highest winds in Western New York, and that was the case. The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 70 mph in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties, with gusts of more than 50 mph further east.
The NWS reported gusts of 65 mph in Clifton Springs, 55 at the Canandaigua Airport, 53 in Waterloo, 61 in the Wayne County community of Pultneyville, 59, in Williamson, 51 in Newark, 58 in Penn Yan, and 48 in Keuka Park.
Ontario County Undersheriff John Falbo said the county 911 Center dispatched 92 fire calls for weather-related emergencies from 5 p.m. to midnight.
“There were numerous wires down, poles down and trees blocking roads ... and multiple power outages,” Falbo said. “I am not aware of anything major that occurred and didn’t get any administrative notifications over the weekend, which would have been sent for significant incidents.”
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management, said fire and highway crews responded to numerous calls for trees, utility poles and power lines down, mainly in the north end of the county. Roughly 1,500 NYSEG customers in the county were without power at some point.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said he heard of a 60 mph gust, but there were only 18 weather-related calls Saturday in the county. The 911 Center did report that a resident of West Lake Road in Jerusalem, between Penn Yan and Keuka Park, was cut when a tree came through a window.