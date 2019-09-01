LYONS — After 50 days, the power is back on at Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons.
Dick Bogan, code enforcement owner with the town of Lyons, said Saturday that a third-party electrical inspection was done Thursday, allowing park owner Phil Provenzano to turn on power to 11 occupied homes.
Repairs included the installation of new underground conduit and wiring that comes from a new New York State Electric & Gas utility and transformer and runs to a disconnect for each home in the park.
There are nearly 30 structures at the site at 537 Old Lyons Road, but Bogan said the town had been unable to determine how many were actually occupied during the shutoff period.
Bogan ordered New York State Electric and Gas to cut off power to the aging mobile home park in early July because of substandard wiring that he believed posed a fire hazard to the park’s homeowners. He said calls were received at NYSEG and his office reporting power surges and brownouts.
Bogan said the town and the park owners have been in court many times since 2017 concerning “deficiencies and safety issues” with the park’s electrical distribution system. The owner claims the issues predate his purchase of the park a couple of years ago.
The shutoff happened during one of the summer’s hottest periods. The Lyons Central School District provided a cooling shelter during that period. Since then, Town Supervisor Jake Emmel has been making regular trips to provide gas to residents with generators, while Lyons School Superintendent Don Putnam has been bringing ice and bag lunches for residents — some of whom are Lyons students.
And while Bogan is glad that power has been restored, he is concerned that the excavation work for the new electrical system has left the park’s access roads in poor shape. He is worried that emergency vehicles such as police cars, fire trucks and ambulances would have difficulty accessing the site. He has cited the park, which he said is promising to make quick repairs.