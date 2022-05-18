GENEVA — A representative from the Smith Sovik law firm in Syracuse told the Times this morning that Todd and Lindsay Powers have won a $42 million verdict against the city of Geneva.
The Powers had sued the city over lead and arsenic contamination originating from the former Geneva Foundry on Jackson Street. The lone cause of action from their litigation that went to trial was if the city was deemed negligent in telling the Powers the property they bought on Wadsworth Street was fit for development.