AUBURN — The Rev. Vasile Colopelnic has a sobering task this weekend: Preaching a message of hope to his parishioners at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in this Cayuga County city.
The Feb. 24 invasion of his homeland by Russian forces and the ensuing war — with its devastating toll of physical destruction, and civilian and military casualties — is on the minds of all of the world’s citizens, not just those with Ukrainian connections. Colopelnic calls the war “an extremely difficult and challenging situation for all humanity and for all freedom loving people in the world.”
But, despite the heavy weight that reality carries, Colopelnic says he has to look no further than the Gospels for his message of hope on Easter Sunday.
“Christianity is all about hope and love,” he said Thursday. “We believe that good will prevail.”
That feeling of hope is embodied in the resurrection story of Jesus Christ. Colopelnic noted how the Apostles lost their hope following Jesus’ arrest and crucifixion but were brought to hope again by the risen Jesus.
What is also giving Colopelnic hope these days is the banding together of the world in support of Ukraine — locally and globally.
“It is a good sign that the world is united around Ukraine,” he said, noting his people are fighting for rights that transcend their borders, such as free speech, worship and respect for all.
The priest, who has been pastor of the Auburn church since 2012, said he is deeply humbled, grateful and impressed by the generosity of his neighbors and the American population at large. He said people are writing him notes of encouragement, saying they are praying for the Ukrainian people. They are offering monetary and direct aid donations as well, and he said Auburn’s mayor has been in touch about preparing the city for the possible arrival of refugees. (Ss. Peter and Paul was actually founded in 1901 and has been a center for different waves of Ukrainians who first came to Auburn in the late 1800s and then again after World War II and in 1991 after the fall of Communism, Colopelnic said).
Colopelnic was born in a Romanian village a quarter-mile from the border of Ukraine. Because of shifting post-World War II borders, this village made up of about 3,500 ethnic Ukrainians lies within Romania.
He began studying for the priesthood in 1990 in Lviv, a city in the western part of Ukraine that has become a main destination for the tens of thousands of refugees fleeing the central and eastern parts of the country, where the fighting has been fierce.
Although Colopelnic continued his studies in Rome for seven years, then emigrated to the United States to begin serving in Northeast and upstate New York churches, he would return home yearly with his wife and two children (now both Syracuse University students) before Covid-19. And, he has many connections with brother priests still in Ukraine.
Because of those ties, Colopelnic has been able to send donations his church is receiving to places in Ukraine where they are most needed. He said many churches are essentially acting as field hospitals and aid centers, feeding and clothing people and tending to their wounds.
“I try mostly to help with these very urgent needs that are right there,” he said.
In terms of needs here, Colopelnic is focused on letting people know the church is here, open and a place for solace. Ss. Peter and Paul has been hosting prayer services at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for peace in Ukraine, and the services have been well-attended — not only by parishioners, Colopelnic said, but by others from different faiths and communities, including two men from Geneva.
“It is comforting to see (people) coming and praying for peace,” he said. “You see how our common humanity brings us together in times of need.”
For Colopelnic, the most difficult thing to accept so far is the brutality wrought by departing Russian troops.
“We saw what happened in all those towns and cities when the Russians left,” he said. “You see what kind of tragedies happened there.”
But Jesus’ instruction to “love your enemy” rises up as guiding tenet.
“We have to love because we believe goodness is greater than evil,” said Colopelnic, who sees goodness in all the people from Cayuga County and beyond who “are suffering with us together.”
“It’s so important to live with hope,” he added. “It’s so important we are together.”