GENEVA — With a 6-3 vote Wednesday night, the city took the historic step of creating a board tasked with reviewing police conduct.
The approval of the Police Review Board came after months of emotionally charged debate and countless revisions and concessions.
The next step is for the local law to be filed in Albany and members of the nine-member board to be appointed by City Council.
Supporters of the hotly debated local law said the PRB is a long time coming.
“Last night’s vote is cause for celebration, but also cause for digging in and for keeping on,” Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said Thursday. “We need to get these positions filled, get the training underway and help it become what we are all hoping it will be.
“I was very proud to be a part of this important moment. Now let’s make it happen.”
The push for the PRB was a key component of a number of police reform initiatives pressed largely by the People’s Peaceful Protest, Geneva’s Black Lives Matter group. The group staged weekly protests and turned its grievances into legislation before City Council. Its police accountability board proposal served as an early template for what Council approved Wednesday night.
Adam Fryer, the group’s spokesman during much of the early push for police reforms, was pleased to hear of the local law’s passage.
“I am just so thankful and proud of my hometown of Geneva,” he said by email Thursday. “Words cannot express the feeling of knowing that all those sleepless nights spent writing, listening, thinking, worrying, marching, and organizing finally bloomed into real systemic change. This is something Genevans have been asking for for decades, and it was time they made it happen.
“I left mid-campaign to pursue a social work internship with a LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program on the West Coast, where I work alongside law enforcement to help people in victimized circumstances rather than punish them. Police reform is something important to me because of my own lived experience and of those close to me. I’m so humbled I was able to serve my community to my fullest capacity while I was there. I can’t wait to come home and feel safer than I ever did.”
Not all are in a celebratory mood, however, not necessarily because they didn’t believe the city needed a board charged with police transparency and accountability, but because they don’t believe what was passed reflects a true community effort.
Mayor Steve Valentino outlined a number of his concerns in a letter to the editor in the Finger Lakes Times earlier this week and again Wednesday night, where he claimed the process to create the board was far more divisive than needed and moved too quickly.
“My goal for the city of Geneva … would be to create cultural change, and that cultural change needs to include all the stakeholders,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve created this division.”
Valentino voted yes despite his concerns, but mainly, he said, to be “on the prevailing side” so he could bring it up again. He said one of those stakeholders who wanted to play a larger role in the PRB’s formation was Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
“He’s not afraid of a police review board,” said Valentino. “He’s afraid of not being included in how it gets implemented.”
Passalacqua said as much in a statement to the Times, but he also emphasized that his department’s charge does not change.
“As the chief of police, I was not made a part of this long process at any step of the way, other than being asked to weigh in on a draft of the local law,” he said. “I forwarded my comments on the draft a couple months ago.
“The men and women of the Geneva Police Department will continue to provide the exceptional police service that we already do. This local law will not affect the way the Geneva Police Department operates day to day.”
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone was the only Democrat to dissent on the PRB. Republicans Bill Pealer (Ward 2) and Frank Gaglianese (at-large) also voted no.
Noone assailed the process, saying there are many people in the community who do not support the PRB in its current form and that the path toward the board’s creation has left many feeling alienated. To illustrate that point, Noone said he had a petition with nearly 400 signatures expressing opposition to the local law as presented.
“The Council and city management have put forth minimal effort to create police buy-in (of the PRB) and, some would argue, even community buy-in,” he said.
However, he said those who take issue with the board’s creation have been labeled by some in the community as racists. Noone emphasized that he believes there is systemic racism in the nation’s police departments, and he believes in equal justice. He just doesn’t think the PRB, as passed, is the best way to achieve equitable policing.
While not using her name, Noone took aim at Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, whom he claimed “has a strong hatred towards police and believes they should be abolished and should have no say in enacting this law.”
Noone said the local law should have gone to referendum, and if it truly has community support, PRB proponents should have had no worries about it passing.
Valentino said he voted yes, with “reservations,” because he didn’t want to be a “roadblock,” but also for procedural reasons. By voting with the prevailing majority on the vote, he is allowed under Roberts Rules of Order to bring the matter up at a future Council meeting to propose modifications to the law.
Fryer disagreed with Valentino’s stance.
“The mayor may jump on the bandwagon and complain up and down about ‘process’ to play both sides of the field, but he still comes out on the wrong side of history on this issue,” Fryer said. “All the steps taken by the community to get this legislation passed was done by the book, so much so we spent a good chunk of the summer educating city officials on their own city charter. If the process seemed too fast for the mayor, then he is saying he’s not ready to see others treated the same in his city.”