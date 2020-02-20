WATERLOO — Pre-trial motions were scheduled to be argued Wednesday in Seneca County Court in the case against former Seneca County Finance Director Brandi Deeds, indicted in October 2019 on nine felony charges and a single misdemeanor charge.
Instead, Deeds’ attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, filed his motions Wednesday and arguments were scheduled for 10 a.m. March 4.
Deeds faces seven counts of first-degree falsifying business records, a count of defrauding the government and a count of fourth-degree grand larceny, all Class E felonies. She also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.
Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department that was authorized by the county Board of Supervisors and completed in January 2019, the case was presented to a grand jury, which indicted her Oct. 15, 2019.
She is charged with engaging in a scheme with the intent of defrauding the county by false or fraudulent pretenses. She is accused of falsifying her work time sheets indicating she as at work when she wasn’t, resulting in her being paid $2,169.54 for time not worked in the finance department from Dec. 29, 2017 to May 4, 2018.
She entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment and has been free on her own recognizance since then. She resigned her finance director position in August 2018.
Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said Tuesday that he had not received any pre-trials motion from Doyle.
When the case was called before Acting County Judge Daniel Doyle, Deeds’ attorney announced he filed pre-trial motions Wednesday.
Sinkiewicz acknowledged being served with the motions and said he would need time to review them and make a response. Judge Doyle set arguments for 10 a.m. March 4. Sinkiewicz then presented Judge Doyle with a copy of the Grand Jury minutes that led to Deeds’ indictment. One of attorney Doyle’s pre-trial motions was to have the judge inspect the grand jury minutes to determine if the evidence presented was sufficient to justify the indictment.
Pre-trial motions were originally supposed to have been filed and argued Jan. 22. But Doyle said he was still going through a large volume of pre-trial discovery material in the case and asked for a delay.
Also indicted by the same grand jury Oct. 15, 2019 was former County Manager John Sheppard, who resigned in September2018. He is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of official misconduct in connection with actions taken against county Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor. Pre-trial motions in that case are scheduled to be argued at 5 p.m. March 18 in Waterloo Village Court. The charge against Sheppard stems from the same investigation that led to the charges against Deeds.