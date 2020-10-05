SENECA FALLS — The preliminary 2021 town budget unveiled Oct. 1 shows an 8 percent decrease in general fund expenditures over 2020.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara submitted the first draft budget of $13.02 million and said work to reduce the spending and deal with revenues will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with a public budget work session. Similar workshops are planned for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 26 at the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St.
The draft spending plan does not include revenue projections because of uncertainty.
There will be a public hearing on the tentative budget at the 6 p.m. Nov. 5 board meeting.
In other action Thursday, the board:
• Approved retroactive cost-of-living wage increases for members of the town Highway Department going back to Jan. 1, 2018. The workers unionized with the Teamsters in late 2017, freezing their wages until a contract could be negotiated. But the workers decided in August not to unionize and will now receive the same retroactive wage hikes given other town employees for 2018, ‘19 and ‘20.
• Was informed that the ad hoc committee studying the feasibility of a town manager position met for the first time Sept. 15 and will meet again, in public, at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Community Center, 35 Water St.
• Discussed the Kingdom Road sewer main replacement project. Town engineers say the existing sewer line is too small to accommodate a higher flow expected from development on Route 318 in Junius and Tyre and from Route 414 in Tyre and Seneca Falls, including the del Lago Resort & Casino. A larger line is proposed to be installed east from the Kingdom Road pump station to the wastewater treatment plant on Seneca Street.
But a decision needs to be made on whether to run the new line down either West Bayard Street or Fall Street. It was agreed that a public meeting to explore both options will be scheduled, possibly in December. A proposed inter-municipal agreement involving the towns of Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls regarding the treatment of wastewater was presented and may be a voted on Tuesday.
• Approved the acceptance of a purchase offer of $65,000 for the town-owned condominium on the second floor of the Partridge Building at 115 Fall St., owned by John Strawway. The bidders were Jeffrey and Veronica Maunder. Strawway now has the right to counter that bid within 30 days. If not, the sale would be subject to a permissive referendum petition by town residents to force a vote on the sale.