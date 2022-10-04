SENECA FALLS — Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Town Manager Pete Soscia will unveil a preliminary 2023 budget at today’s Town Board meeting.
It begins at 6 p.m. in the Ovid Street municipal building.
The preliminary numbers, which will be analyzed at several budget workshops to come, shows a tax rate of $10.18 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2022 tax rate was $10.09.
Other figures:
• The general fund shows a 1% increase to $8.7 million.
• The recreation budget shows a 16% decrease to $511,445, including an 11% decline in the Vince’s Park budget, to $103,156.
• The highway budget is at $2,043,665, a 1% increase.
• The water fund shows a 5% hike to $2.56 million, while the sewer fund shows a 1% rise to $3.06 million.
• The allocation to pay off costs associated with the former village of Seneca Falls, which dissolved in 2011, are down to $101,275, and obligations for the former town, minus the village, drops to $12,000.
The total of all townwide budgets is $17.19 million.
The state cap on the property tax levy for 2023 will be $4.9 million, up from $4.78 million this year. The agenda includes a motion to set a time and date for a public hearing on a local law allowing the town to exceed the state’s property tax cap, if needed.
Also tonight:
• The board will conduct a public hearing on the possible submission of one or more Community Development Block Grant applications, including a Microenterprise Assistance Program request for $210,000 to support the start-up and growth of small businesses with fewer than five employees. The MAP program would provide aid to businesses that are owned by or that will create new jobs for low- to moderate-income people.
The hearing will provide information about the CDBG program and allow the public to suggest ideas for grant applications.
• There will be public hearings on proposed local laws dealing with signage regulations, short-term property rentals, and anaerobic digester facilities. Later, the board may vote to adopt all three.
• Trustees will consider the formation of a comprehensive plan steering committee.