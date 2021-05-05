BRISTOL — Registration for an e-waste collection day opens Monday and closes June 2.
The event is free and open to Ontario County residents. It will happen from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the town of Bristol highway facility on County Road 32.
The event is limited to the first 500 people who preregister. Preregister by calling (585) 394-3977, ext. 427.
Materials accepted for recycling include laptop, desktop, tablet and e-reader computers; televisions; microwaves; small-scale servers; computer peripherals; monitors; electronic keyboards; electronic mice or similar devices; pointing devices; fax machines; document scanners; printers weighing less than 10 pounds; small electronic equipment; VCRs; digital video recorders; portable digital music players; DVD players; digital converter boxes; cable or satellite receivers, and electronic or video game consoles.
Items not accepted are alkaline batteries; smoke detectors; carbon monoxide detectors; devices containing liquid mercury such as thermostats; switches; medical devices thermometers; household appliances; liquids and oils; air conditioners; dehumidifiers; refrigerators; fluorescent lamps; and tape media such as DVDs, VHS, CDs, cassette tapes, floppy disks and SD cards.
For more information, visit ontariocountyrecycles.org.